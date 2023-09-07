MPD investigating smash and grab on Getwell Rd.
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Getwell Road.
The burglary occurred on Getwell Road near Ching’s Hot Wings close to the University of Memphis South Campus.
According to Memphis police, a call came in at 2:35 a.m. and the scene cleared about three hours later.
It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
