MPD investigating smash and grab on Getwell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Getwell Road.

The burglary occurred on Getwell Road near Ching’s Hot Wings close to the University of Memphis South Campus.

According to Memphis police, a call came in at 2:35 a.m. and the scene cleared about three hours later.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

