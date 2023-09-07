MAS announces interim director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services announced its new interim director on Thursday.

Ty Coleman became interim director on September 5.

He has over a decade of experience in animal welfare, and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization, said MAS.

Coleman’s experience, dedication, and passion for animal welfare make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that under his leadership, our Animal Services department will continue to thrive, and our community will benefit from his commitment to improving the lives of both pets and people in Memphis.

Coleman previously worked as an Animal Services Manager for the City of Midland, Animal Services Director for the City of Sherman, and Supervisor II (Field) for the City of Dallas Animal Services.

