MAS announces interim director
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services announced its new interim director on Thursday.
Ty Coleman became interim director on September 5.
He has over a decade of experience in animal welfare, and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization, said MAS.
Coleman previously worked as an Animal Services Manager for the City of Midland, Animal Services Director for the City of Sherman, and Supervisor II (Field) for the City of Dallas Animal Services.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.