Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MAS announces interim director

MAS announces interim director
MAS announces interim director(MAS)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services announced its new interim director on Thursday.

Ty Coleman became interim director on September 5.

He has over a decade of experience in animal welfare, and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization, said MAS.

Coleman previously worked as an Animal Services Manager for the City of Midland, Animal Services Director for the City of Sherman, and Supervisor II (Field) for the City of Dallas Animal Services.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tunica Co. officials identify body found in Mississippi River as Memphian’s

Latest News

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic festivities kick off today
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: drier air returns late week, through weekend
9/7 First Alert Forecast: drier air returns through late week, through weekend
Shooting rampage
One Year Since Shooting Rampage