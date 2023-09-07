Man found injured in South Memphis, later dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a man-down call on Wednesday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on Webb Street near South Parkway at 11:51 a.m.

Police say he died on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have tips about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.