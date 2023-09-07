Man found injured in South Memphis, later dies
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a man-down call on Wednesday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on Webb Street near South Parkway at 11:51 a.m.
Police say he died on the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have tips about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.