A look at Shelby County emergency alert systems 1 year after Ezekiel Kelly shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday marks one year since a 19-year-old gunman went on a multi-state, hours-long shooting spree, killing three people and terrorizing the Mid-South. After that night, the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security put a mass emergency alert system into place to protect citizens.

On September 7, 2022, 19-year-old gunman Ezekiel Kelly is accused of going on that “senseless rampage,” putting the City of Memphis on lockdown for hours, killing three, injuring four, and causing terror.

Since then, Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security initiated IPAWS, an Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to keep residents informed.

”We do have the capability here in Shelby County to activate the system in case of an emergency or disaster, some imminent danger,” said Charles Newell, Shelby County EMA Deputy.

IPAWS is a federally-funded program created by FEMA in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina. To date, there are more than 1,600 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial authorities using IPAWS to issue critical public alerts and warnings.

”I’m happy to announce we have not sent out any IPAWS situations,” said Newell. “We rarely use the IPAWS system.”

Although IPAWS hasn’t sent out any active alerts in Shelby County, the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is grateful to have a program in place to keep all residents safe.

”I’ve seen a number of emergencies in my life, a lot of tragedy in my life, so if I don’t see any emergencies or tragedies, I will be good,” said Newell.

IPAWS is an alert system you do not have to sign up for.

However, you do have to sign up to receive notifications from the City of Memphis’ alert system through text messages, calls, and email. The City of Memphis introduced its emergency communications alert system in February. Since its activation, this system has already issued 291 severe weather warning alerts.

To stay connected and informed, sign up now at memphisalerts.com.

