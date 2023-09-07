Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Inmate killed at Parchman prison, officials say; alleged assailants apprehended

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman(WLBT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain reports.

Corrections officers say the death happened at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday. The victim had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

Officials say the alleged assailants have been apprehended with video evidence. The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.

Neither the victim nor the alleged assailants have been identified.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
Tunica Co. officials identify body found in Mississippi River as Memphian’s
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident

Latest News

Shelby County D.A.’s office sides against Tadarrius Bean’s motion to sever
Shelby County D.A.’s office sides against Tadarrius Bean’s motion to sever
The night Memphis sheltered in place: Action News 5’s Walter Murphy remembers the night a lone...
The night Memphis sheltered in place: Action News 5’s Walter Murphy remembers the night a lone-shooter terrorized our city
ASP investigates small Cross Co. police department after criminal case evidence disappears
Man steals television from hotel room, charged with theft, police say
Man steals television from hotel room, charged with theft, police say