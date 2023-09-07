Governor Reeves declares day of mourning for fallen officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he signed an executive order proclaiming a day of official mourning in honor of Mike Griffin, a decorated Marine and officer of the Department of Public Safety who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday.

The day of mourning will take place on Saturday, September 9.

Governor Reeves directed all American and state flags to be flown at half-staff on state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset.

”Mike died as he lived – serving Mississippians,” said Governor Reeves. “He always put others first, and I know that his life and legacy speak for themselves. I’m saddened to have lost a good friend. All of Mississippi is praying for his family in this difficult time, and I know that he’s resting easy in a better place.”

The executive order can be read in full here.

Griffin was killed Monday morning after stopping to check on the victims of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Panola County.

According to MHP, a victim’s vehicle rolled on top of him as he was checking on the driver. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was 62.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.