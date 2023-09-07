First Alert Forecast: drier air returns late week, through weekend

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, humidity levels will ease back a few notches. Expect mainly sunny skies with a rebound in highs toward the upper 80s. Lows will fall into the middle 60s under mostly to partly clear skies.

FRIDAY: With a boundary nearby Friday, clouds look to return for most and a risk of a passing shower could sneak back for a few to round out this shortened work week. Clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon hours, leading to high school football games should have quiet and easy go of things for a second week in a row. Expect highs in the middle 80s Friday, falling to the lower to middle 60s by early Saturday as skies clear out.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A stellar weekend is on the way with high pressure overhead. Mostly sunny skies and a fresh northeast breeze will keep highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the lower 60s. Warmer air briefly returns along with a risk of a few showers will return ahead of another front due in mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

