Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: drier air returns late week, through weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, humidity levels will ease back a few notches. Expect mainly sunny skies with a rebound in highs toward the upper 80s. Lows will fall into the middle 60s under mostly to partly clear skies.

FRIDAY: With a boundary nearby Friday, clouds look to return for most and a risk of a passing shower could sneak back for a few to round out this shortened work week. Clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon hours, leading to high school football games should have quiet and easy go of things for a second week in a row. Expect highs in the middle 80s Friday, falling to the lower to middle 60s by early Saturday as skies clear out.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A stellar weekend is on the way with high pressure overhead. Mostly sunny skies and a fresh northeast breeze will keep highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the lower 60s. Warmer air briefly returns along with a risk of a few showers will return ahead of another front due in mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

9/7 First Alert Forecast: drier air returns through late week, through weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
Clearing out tonight with less humid air tomorrow
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Stormy afternoon due to a passing cold front gives way to a nicer end to the week