Drier, less humid conditions stick around for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the back side of a cold front, conditions across the Mid-South are much more comfortable. Dewpoints went from the 70s yesterday to hanging in the 60s today and this will continue into our weekend. Highs today will reach into the upper 80s with plentiful sunshine into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Clouds will begin to build back into the early hours of Friday. Lows will dip into the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly to partly cloudy skies to start off the day. A few showers could sneak in from the rest for portions of Eastern Arkansas into the afternoon. Most will stay dry, and clouds will decrease into the evening hours. Good to go for Friday night football games with temperatures starting off in the low 80s, upper 70s and falling to the low 70s by the final play.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Lows going into the weekend will fall into the mid-60s giving for crisp, cool mornings for Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will stick around with highs only reaching the mid-80s. Our next best chance of rain will be in the middle of our next work week with yet another cold front swinging through the Mid-South.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

