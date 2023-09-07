Celebrity chef Guy Fieri coming to Memphis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Celebrity chef and all-around foodie will be signing bottles at Buster’s Liquors.
The bottle-signing event will take place on Friday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The location is Buster’s Liquors at 191 South Highland Street.
