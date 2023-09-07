Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Candle vigil held for Wes Smith, slain TCU student and former Germantown native

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Tex. (WMC) - A candlelight vigil was held on the campus of Texas Christian University in honor of Germantown native Wes Smith.

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life organized the event so fellow students and Smith’s family could join together to celebrate his life.

Smith was killed in Fort Worth’s entertainment district last Friday.

One of his teachers said, “Wes leaves behind big shoes to fill.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum hosts panel on ways to heal from racism, police brutality as part...
National Civil Rights Museum hosts panel on ways to heal from racism, police brutality as part of national series
10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
City of Senatobia faces potential lawsuit after 10-year-old arrested and charged with urinating in parking lot
City of Senatobia faces potential lawsuit after 10-year-old arrested and charged with urinating in p
Memphis Showboats season tickets on sale