Candle vigil held for Wes Smith, slain TCU student and former Germantown native

FORT WORTH, Tex. (WMC) - A candlelight vigil was held on the campus of Texas Christian University in honor of Germantown native Wes Smith.

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life organized the event so fellow students and Smith’s family could join together to celebrate his life.

Smith was killed in Fort Worth’s entertainment district last Friday.

One of his teachers said, “Wes leaves behind big shoes to fill.”

