Burglars backed stolen car in jeweler store, said police

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Getwell Road.

The burglary occurred on 1270 Getwell Road at MUFASA Memphis Jeweler near Ching’s Hot Wings.

According to Memphis police, a call came in at 2:35 a.m. and the scene cleared about three hours later.

Police say suspects backed a stolen vehicle into the business and abandoned it.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time, and what was taken at this time.

