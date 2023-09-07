Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness.

The rock legend turns 74 later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death

Latest News

Memphis Showboats season tickets on sale
Orange Mound, Binghampton recieve $400K for community projects
Human remains discovered after fire extinguished on side of road; MPD investigating
Fayette Co. teen to be tried as adult after allegedly giving drugs that led to classmates’ overdose deaths
Multiple violations found during assessment of Holly Springs Utility Department