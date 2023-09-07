Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: Using AI to prevent hearing loss

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In the U.S., seven percent of children are diagnosed with fluid in their ears – those infections are costly and can damage children’s hearing.

Traditional exam tools are becoming outdated, so one doctor is building software to aid in spotting infections.

Five out of six children will develop painful ear infections by their third birthday.

Their eustachian tubes connecting the ear to the back of the nose are underdeveloped, requiring artificial drainage tubes.

“They, basically, are ventilating the middle ear space. So, you create a hole in the eardrum, you place a tube in that’s keeping that hole open, and that allows it to ventilate the middle ear and remove any fluid that might be behind the ear drum,” said Center, Aaron Moberly, MD a professor of otolaryngology at the Vanderbilt University Medical.

Ear infections are painful and can cause hearing loss and speech delays. Otoscopes have been in use for decades, but lack proper lighting and clear field of view.

So, Dr. Moberly is turning to creating artificial intelligence to record and analyze ear drum videos.

“The software then takes that, creates a composite image, but then also provides some feedback back to the clinician and says, ‘This is a 90% chance that this isn’t a normal-looking ear, or this is a 75% chance of there’s fluid behind the eardrum,’” said Dr. Moberly.

The AI algorithm will use deep learning to identify and classify middle ear disease with greater accuracy. This should prevent long-term hearing loss and improve speech and language development.

Dr. Moberly cautions against buying an otoscope online and trying to diagnose these infections through phone apps.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Best Life: Using AI to prevent hearing loss
Best Life: Using AI to prevent hearing loss
Best Life: Overusing antibiotics
Best Life: Overusing antibiotics
Best Life: Overusing antibiotics
Best Life: Overusing antibiotics
Best Life: Future-proofing your career by upskilling
Best Life: Future-proofing your career by upskilling