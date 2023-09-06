Your First Alert to another round of storms tomorrow followed by a little taste of fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture continues to stream into the Mid-South ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring more rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South and then leave behind a dry and mild pattern that will extend into next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 90.

