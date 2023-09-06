US Marshals offer $5K cash reward for whereabouts of attempted murder fugitive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force based in Memphis is seeking the public’s help in apprehending an attempted murder fugitive.

Randy Darnell Ewing, 27, has warrants for his arrest out of Shelby County for attempted second-degree murder, violation of the sex offender registry, and failure to appear in court.

Ewing is also a person of interest in the killing of Tomanuel Benson. U.S. Marshals says Ewing is sought for questioning in this matter. However, the Memphis Police Department recently identified Ewing as the person responsible.

U.S. Marshals say Ewing is known to have ties to the Memphis area, the Henning, Tennessee area, the Dallas, Texas area and points in between.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

All information is considered confidential. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-601-1575.

