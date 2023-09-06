Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

TBI solves Cumberland County murder mystery nearly 40 years after conviction

The victim had been stabbed many times, with his death ruled a homicide.
TBI solves Cumberland County murder mystery nearly 40 years after conviction
TBI solves Cumberland County murder mystery nearly 40 years after conviction(Action News 5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified skeletal remains found in 1983 in Cumberland County through the TBI Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative. The identification comes almost four decades after someone was convicted for second-degree murder connected to the body.

On Aug. 26, 1983, the remains were found around 25 feet from Sycamore Lane in Crossville. At the time, TBI officials said, investigators were able to determine that the person was a Black male, likely between 20 and 25 years old.

The victim had been stabbed many times, with his death ruled a homicide. Through further investigation, the TBI and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were able to charge and convict a suspect in 1984, resulting in a 20-year prison sentence.

Now, that body has been identified as Kenneth Levall Thompson of Detroit, Michigan. The identification comes after investigators sent a sample of Thompson’s remains to Othram Laboratories in Texas for DNA testing. Scientists were able to find a possible family member in Michigan, who then spoke with the TBI.

“Agents made contact with one of those individuals and confirmed he had a brother who he had not heard from in four decades,” TBI officials said. That man submitted his own DNA sample, which identified Thompson’s body.

Now, the TBI is asking for people who might have known Thompson to submit photos, since his family only has pictures of him from when he was a child. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
The home on fire on Edgewood Street
6 pets killed in fire at Midtown home
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained

Latest News

Sips for Sickle Cell to feature HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton
Sips for Sickle Cell to feature HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton
Pharmacy Reconciliation Event offers one-on-one medication advice
Pharmacy Reconciliation Event offers one-on-one medication advice
Memphis doctor warns Tennesseans about atrial fibrillation and increased risk of stroke
Atrial Fibrillation Month shines light on most common type of irregular heart rhythm
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901