Stormy afternoon due to a passing cold front gives way to a nicer end to the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered storms are expected as we head into the afternoon and evening due to a cold front pushing through the Mid-South. Some storms could be on the hefty side bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail. Areas who are more likely to see strong to severe storms are along and south of I-40. However, before storms begin a hot afternoon will be ongoing with Heat Advisories issued for Shelby county, and portions of Northwest Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas. Heat indices, or ‘feels like’ temperatures, will be from 105 to 108 in those areas.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms could linger into the evening and overnight hours. Most will stay dry, and lows will dip into low 70s. Winds will be West 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A nicer day on tap with highs in the upper 80s, lower humidity and mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be North 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Pleasant conditions stick around for the end of the week and the weekend. A few showers are possible into Friday afternoon, but most stay dry with highs only reaching the mid-80s. Dry conditions and highs in the 80s stick around for the weekend. Overnight lows through the weekend even get into the mid-60s. Our next best chance for rain falls on Tuesday with yet another cold front progressing through the Mid-South.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

