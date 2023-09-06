Sips for Sickle Cell to feature HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is sickle cell awareness month and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is hosting several events to increase awareness and to promote the health and quality of life for those living with the disease.

Nurse Practitioner Rana Cooper joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about Sips for Sickle Cell featuring HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton on September 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

