See what sectors of the economy are most impacted by clean energy jobs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, over 170,000 new clean energy jobs have been created across the U.S.

Lori Lodes, executive director at Climate Power, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the kind of jobs being created by the investment in climate and clean energy, and the sectors of the economy most impacted moving forward.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

