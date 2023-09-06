Advertise with Us
Pharmacy Reconciliation Event offers one-on-one medication advice

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is hosting a Pharmacy Reconciliation Event on Friday, September 8 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pharmacy Resident Kajohna Davis with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why proper medication management is so important.

Davis said Friday’s event is a chance for people to have one-on-one time with pharmacists to make sure you are taking your medications safely and as prescribed.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

