Paralyzed Veterans of America continues fight for air travel accessibility

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A very important change is coming for airplane bathrooms. The U.S. Department of Transportation is now requiring single-aisle airplanes to have accessible lavatories for people with disabilities.

Chief Policy Officer at Paralyzed Veterans of America Heather Ansley joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what the new rule means for the disability community and what else needs to be done to ensure air travel is accessible.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

