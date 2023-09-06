Orange Mound, Binghampton recieve $400K for community projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more community engagement in some historically underserved Memphis neighborhoods, Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) partnered with Christian Brothers University to showcase huge community projects in Orange Mound and Binghampton.

Rep. Cohen was in Memphis on Wednesday to see how the $400,000 grant will help the two neighborhoods.

“One of my major activities and goals is to give money back to our community,” said Rep. Cohen.

Congressman Cohen and CBU officials visit the Carpenter Art Garden in the Binghampton community, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 (Action News 5)

The partnership with Christian Brothers is helping to fund over 40 CBU student worker opportunities and 20 CBU-paid internships with four community collaborations:

Juice Orange Mound

Binghampton Christian Academy

Landmark Training Development Company

Carpenter Art Garden

Several CBU student interns shared their experiences with the community organizations.

“Interning at Landmark Training and Development Company was a huge success, and it taught me a lot of things about the social media side of things,” said Nathanael Harrington, a Landmark Training Social Media intern.

“My experience being an intern for Juice Orange Mound was really great, I got to learn more about the different programs that I could use to design, I was able to get more experience in using those and creating marketing materials,” said Monserrit Vazquez, Juice Orange Mound graphic design intern.

CBU President Dave Archer says the partnership helped students learn life skills they’re passionate about.

“Thanks in part to the Department of Education and the support of Congressman Cohen and his team, we are able to uphold our motto: Enter to learn, leave to serve,” said Archer.

Congressman Cohen is hoping for even more funding in the future.

