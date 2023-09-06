Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MSCS offers ‘Tailgate talks’ about their next superintendent

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders are continuing the conversation about who should be their next superintendent.

MSCS board members are offering a more casual way to learn where they are in their superintendent search with what they’re calling “Tailgate talks.”

On Wednesday tailgate talks will take place at 6:15 p.m. at Kirby Stadium ahead of the Raleigh-Egypt and Kirby High School soccer game.

The next one will be this Friday ahead of the Whitehaven and White Station Football Game at Southwind Stadium.

The last tailgate talk will take place Sept. 29 at Melrose Stadium at 6 p.m. ahead of the Melrose High School and Hamilton High School football game.

The talks come after almost a year since MSCS began their superintendent search in November.

The board originally had a goal of having a superintendent in place by June 1.

It’s been back and forth between the board and the Shelby County community about what the ideal superintendent looks like for this district.

In September, they officially restarted their search process and now have a goal of having a superintendent by July 1 of next year.

At last check, Interim Superintendent Toni Williams’s contract was renewed until next August, but the board still doesn’t have a list of desired candidates.

