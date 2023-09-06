Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD searching for man who held Walgreens employee at gunpoint in attempted robbery

The suspect involved in the Walgreens attempted robbery.
The suspect involved in the Walgreens attempted robbery.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who held a Walgreens employee at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

On Aug. 17, 2023, officers responded to a business robbery at 9:45 p.m. at the Walgreens on 3445 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Officers were told that a man entered the store and approached the counter pretending to buy some candy.

When the clerk started the transaction, the man pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk could not open the register, so the suspect started to make threats while pointing the handgun toward the clerk’s head, according to the affidavit.

The man eventually ran away from the store without taking the money or the cash register.

The suspect is described wearing a blue surgical face mask, a long blue sleeve pullover with a black t-shirt over it, and black jeans.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
The home on fire on Edgewood Street
6 pets killed in fire at Midtown home
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death

Latest News

MPD searching for man who held Walgreens employee at gunpoint in attempted robbery
Scattered storms are expected as we head into the afternoon and evening due to a cold front...
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Storms are expected into the afternoon and evening
Cleveland Bobo
Man accused of selling $1K worth of stolen jewelry on social media
Paralyzed Veterans of America continues fight for air travel accessibility
Paralyzed Veterans of America continues fight for air travel accessibility