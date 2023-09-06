MPD searching for man who held Walgreens employee at gunpoint in attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who held a Walgreens employee at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

On Aug. 17, 2023, officers responded to a business robbery at 9:45 p.m. at the Walgreens on 3445 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Officers were told that a man entered the store and approached the counter pretending to buy some candy.

When the clerk started the transaction, the man pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk could not open the register, so the suspect started to make threats while pointing the handgun toward the clerk’s head, according to the affidavit.

The man eventually ran away from the store without taking the money or the cash register.

The suspect is described wearing a blue surgical face mask, a long blue sleeve pullover with a black t-shirt over it, and black jeans.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

