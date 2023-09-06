MPD searches for suspect in McDonalds carjacking on Elvis Presley Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking at a McDonalds.

On August 26, 2023, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Elvis Presley Boulevard regarding a Carjacking.

Officers advised that two males armed with handguns approached the victim and demanded his 2019 Kia Soul.

After the victim gave them his vehicle, the two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators have identified and apprehended one of the suspects, who was charged accordingly.

They are now requesting assistance in identifying the second suspect.

During the investigation, officers obtained video surveillance that showed the second suspect responsible for the carjacking.

The suspect was described as a male with facial hair, short twists or dreadlocks colored brown or blonde, a black tank top, black and white Nike shorts, Memphis slides, and a yellow or tan bag worn across the chest.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

