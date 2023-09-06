Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Showboats season tickets on sale

Memphis Showboats
Memphis Showboats(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Showboats 2024 season ticket sale starts on Wednesday.

Showboat fans wishing to create a new season ticket membership account and receive priority seating, can place a $24 deposit here.

Current season ticket holders can save up to 50%.

Current members can lock in 2023 pricing by placing a deposit by September 12.

After that, they will be paying 2024 prices for their renewals.

Those same members will receive priority seat selection at the Showboats’ Select Your Seat event on October 21.

Fans will sit on the east side of the stadium due to renovations to the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Season ticket member benefits include:

o Dedicated Account Executive

o Payment Plan

o Ticket Exchange Program

o Digital Ticket Transfer

o Discount on USFL merchandise

o Access to additional tickets at season ticket holder price

o Access to away game tickets at season ticket holder price

