Man steals television from hotel room, charged with theft, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a television from a hotel room.

On August 13, 2023, officers responded to a burglary at a hotel on American Way.

When police arrived, they were notified that a man entered a locked unoccupied hotel room and stole a 65-inch television.

Officers discovered later that Eric Hammond, the suspect, had broken into room 204.

MPD says that on September 5, Hammond also broke into two other rooms, room 200 and room 213.

Police identified Hammond as the suspect and he was taken into police custody.

He is now facing charges for theft of property and burglary.

