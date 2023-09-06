Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A unique contraption that washed up on a Florida beach revealed a bizarre story of an arrest, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.

Flagler County is just north of Daytona Beach on the east coast of Florida.

Deputies responded to the call about the strange, abandoned object. However, local reports reveal more to the story.

According to a report from WOFL, officials had previously been in a standoff with a man inside the hamster wheel for several days in the ocean, but he refused to come to shore.

The man inside the hamster wheel was identified as Ray “Reza” Baluchi.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Officials first spotted him approximately 70 nautical miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia.

USA Today reports that Baluchi told the U.S. Coast Guard that he was attempting to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to London in the contraption.

WOFL reports that Baluchi was first spotted by the Coast Guard on Aug. 26 but could not get him to cooperate to come out of the hamster wheel because he was armed with weapons and threatened to harm himself.

It wasn’t until Aug. 29 that officials were able to get Baluchi out of the vessel safely and bring him to shore, WOFL reports.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said he was safe and uninjured.

Baluchi was charged with obstruction of boarding and violation of a captain of the port order, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WOFL.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, Baluchi made a similar attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 when he was rescued by the Coast Guard in another homemade contraption. He made another attempt in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
The home on fire on Edgewood Street
6 pets killed in fire at Midtown home

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered after fire extinguished on side of road; MPD investigating
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says