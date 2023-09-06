Man accused of shooting outside club, charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was accused of shooting outside a club is charged with attempted murder.

Avery Lewis is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault on May 11, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. at Unbreakable Memphis on 1057 Watkins Street.

The victim told police that he and his family were taking pictures and hanging out at the business.

He noticed a man he saw there all the time approach him and began cursing at him.

The victim said that he also began cursing back at the man until the man punched him and a fight started, according to the affidavit.

Police say after the fight was broken up, the man who was identified as Lewis pulled out a handgun and fired one shot as the victim attempted to run away.

The victim was hit by a bullet in his lower back and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On May 30, 2023, the victim and a witness identified Lewis in a six-person photo line-up as the person who shot the victim.

Lewis was arrested on Sept. 5.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

