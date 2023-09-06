Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man accused of selling $1K worth of stolen jewelry on social media

Cleveland Bobo
Cleveland Bobo(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of selling stolen jewelry on social media.

Cleveland Bobo is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property $1,000 or less, and vandalism $1,000 or less.

A woman’s car was broken into while she was at the Memphis Botanical Gardens around 1:30 p.m. on August 1, said police.

The suspect broke the driver’s side of her car and took two purses and a sack containing jewelry, according to the affidavit.

Police said $969 worth of merchandise was taken, and there was $250 worth of damage to the car.

The son-in-law of the victim was searching through sales on Facebook Marketplace when he found the stolen jewelry and purses being sold by a person named “Maserati Dune.”

The son-in-law set up a meeting to purchase the jewelry back and sent “Johnson” $75 through CashApp.

The seller Maserati Dune was later identified as Cleveland Bobo.

Police said the car Bobo drove to sell the jewelry is the same car used during the burglary.

