Isolated strong or severe storms before sunset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated storms will continue through 6 or 7 PM, mainly along and south of I-40 near Memphis toward Somerville and down to north MS. It won’t storm in all locations, but any storms may contain hail or high wind. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through sunset. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and more pleasant. Lows will gradually drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 60s Thursday night with a few clouds late. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Highs will remain in the 80s next week with only a very small rain chance by mid-week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.