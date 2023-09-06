Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman

The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans and Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police identified a woman whose body was found on September 6.

MPD discovered human remains, later identified as Dominique Lomax, 27, on Swinnea Road near East Holmes Road at 4:33 a.m.

Officers say the body was burning on the side of a road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line.

Police say they were told that a fire was put out, revealing human remains.

It is unknown at this time who put out the blaze.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cynthia Freeze
Endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom found safe, police say
Tamia Taylor search
‘We’re not giving up’: Young mother’s disappearance sparks search by friends and family
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’

Latest News

Roberto Nunez
Man arrested after falling asleep while driving, causing fatal crash
TBI issues silver alert for Bartellet man missing
TBI issues Silver Alert for Bartlett man missing
Video released from involving MPD, Jaylin McKenzie
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks Wednesday; quiet pattern sticks around
9/13 First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks Wednesday