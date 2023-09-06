Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police identified a woman whose body was found on September 6.

MPD discovered human remains, later identified as Dominique Lomax, 27, on Swinnea Road near East Holmes Road at 4:33 a.m.

Officers say the body was burning on the side of a road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line.

Police say they were told that a fire was put out, revealing human remains.

It is unknown at this time who put out the blaze.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

