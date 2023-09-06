Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Human remains discovered after fire extinguished on side of road; MPD investigating

The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered burning on the side of a road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line Wednesday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to Swinnea Road near East Holmes Road at 4:33 a.m., where they were told that a fire was put out, revealing human remains.

It is unknown at this time who put out the blaze.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

