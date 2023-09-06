Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores

FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug that can reverse opioid overdoses is now available without a prescription.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, and it is now for sale online or in-store at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

Emergent Biosolutions makes Narcan and suggests a retail price of about $45 for a carton of two doses.

Almost every state already allows pharmacists to provide the medication without a prescription.

Because of its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in March, it can go on shelves and online.

Another FDA-approved nasal naloxone called Revive is scheduled to go on sale over the counter in July. A two-pack of it is set to sell for $36.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
The home on fire on Edgewood Street
6 pets killed in fire at Midtown home
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained

Latest News

In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023....
Couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river
Avery Lewis
Man accused of shooting outside club, charged with attempted murder
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way on job site in Labor Day crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an...
Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, announces retirement