First Alert Forecast: searing heat, stormy periods Wednesday; cooler, drier late week

WEDNESDAY: A quick return to an unsettled set up across the Mid-South with a risk for scattered storms to drop in through parts of the day. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower, to a few, middle 90s. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Storms may have a bit of staying power after sunset for some – gradually, lows will fall back through the lower 70s under partly clear skies.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, humidity levels will ease back a few notches. Expect mainly sunny skies with a rebound in highs toward the upper 80s. Lows will fall into the middle 60s under mostly to partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: With a boundary nearby Friday, clouds and a risk for a few showers could sneak back into the region to end our shortened work week. Expect highs in the middle 80s Friday, falling to the lower to middle 60s by early Saturday as skies clear out. A stellar weekend is on the way with high pressure overhead. Mostly sunny skies and a fresh northeast breeze will keep highs in the lower 80s; lows in the lower 60s. Warmer air along with a risk for a few showers will return ahead of another front due in mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

