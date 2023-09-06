Covington woman accused of sexually abusing students, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office investigates

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington woman is being investigated after accusations of sexual misconduct with underage students.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department can confirm that Alissa McCommon is currently under investigation.

We would like to point out that this is a joint investigation with the Covington Police Department and the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

We can also confirm that the investigation is in relation to allegations of inappropriate conduct between Mrs. McCommon and persons under the age of 18.

At this time, we are unable to make any further comments about the ongoing investigation. Both agencies are still working to identify any potential victims.

If any has information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Covington Police Department or Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Please call the Covington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-3300.

Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or Sheriff Shannon Beasley’s messenger.

