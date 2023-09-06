Atrial Fibrillation Month shines light on most common type of irregular heart rhythm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Atrial Fibrillation Month.

According to Yale Medicine, the condition affects an estimated 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the US at any given moment and causes about 450,000 hospitalizations each year.

A-Fib is the most common type of irregular heart rhythm and can increase risk of blood clot formation and stroke.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Pranab Das with Saint Francis Medical Partners joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs and symptoms of atrial fibrillation.

Heart patient Don Wildy also joined in on the conversation to share his story and experience living with atrial fibrillation.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.