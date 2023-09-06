1 in critical condition after being struck, trapped by collapsed retaining wall in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A person has sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a collapsed retaining wall in front of an Oxford funeral home on Tuesday.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Tupelo, the collapse took place in front of Coleman Funeral Home along Highway 7 in Oxford.

Beau Moore, the Lafayette County Public Information Officer, says he was notified about the collapse around 5:13 Tuesday evening.

The victim was reportedly trapped under the collapsed wall, initiating a rescue effort by first responders. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities say the victim has been freed and been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released.

