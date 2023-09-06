Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 in critical condition after being struck, trapped by collapsed retaining wall in Oxford

The scene of the rescue effort after a victim became trapped by the collapsed retaining wall...
The scene of the rescue effort after a victim became trapped by the collapsed retaining wall outside Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford, Mississippi(Colby Spruill)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A person has sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a collapsed retaining wall in front of an Oxford funeral home on Tuesday.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Tupelo, the collapse took place in front of Coleman Funeral Home along Highway 7 in Oxford.

Beau Moore, the Lafayette County Public Information Officer, says he was notified about the collapse around 5:13 Tuesday evening.

The victim was reportedly trapped under the collapsed wall, initiating a rescue effort by first responders. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities say the victim has been freed and been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained

Latest News

Wynne High School students resume classes at temporary campus
18-year-old embarks on record-breaking trip around the globe to raise awareness for childhood cancer
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death
Family living in burnt-down home forced to relocate due to demolition plans