Your First Alert to an active pattern to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over the Southeastern U.S. is driving Gulf moisture north into the Mid-South allowing rain and thunderstorms to develop in the Action News 5 coverage area. This pattern will continue into the middle of the week, but rain chances will remain through the work week followed by a drier pattern for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm along with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

