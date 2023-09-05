Wynne High School students resume classes at temporary campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 700 Wynne High School students resumed their studies Tuesday at the district’s new temporary campus.

The temporary high school, made up of 36 800-square-foot pods, was built after the historic Wynne High School was destroyed by a tornado in April.

“I don’t have words to express the rejoicing and the excitement and everything that’s taken place,” expressed Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore. “It’s just overwhelming.”

Moore said the return was nostalgic for the students, as the freshmen and sophomores were previously learning at one location, while the juniors and seniors studied at a different location following the devastating storms.

“They got so excited about eating a hot meal,” Moore explained. “Bosco Sticks and Crispitos! Since March 31, the high school has not had a hot meal because we didn’t have a cafeteria.”

Right now there is no timeline on when the permanent school will open.

The community can view the temporary school Wednesday, September 6 between 6-7 p.m.

