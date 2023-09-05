Voter registration deadline is Sept. 5 for 2023 Memphis Municipal Election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seventeen candidates will be on the ballot for the 2023 Memphis Mayoral Election, and the last day to register to vote is September 5.

Election Day is Thursday, October 5.

Whether you plan to cast your ballot on Election Day or during the early voting period, the Shelby County Election Commission said you have several options to register: by mail, in person or their newest option, online.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, more than 15,400 voters registered by mail in 2022, compared to around 420 who registered in person.

To register to vote by mail, there is an online form that must be received seven days before Election Day.

Tennessee law allows for absentee voting only under certain circumstances. Applications can be downloaded on the Shelby County Election Commission website.

To register to vote in person, you can pick up an application in person at:

Election Commission offices

County Clerk’s offices

Public libraries

Or the Shelby County Register of Deeds Office.

Every voter must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a Shelby County resident, and not have been convicted of a felony.

For more details, qualifications and restrictions, click here.

