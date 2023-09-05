Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices.

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, citing an unnamed Energy Ministry official.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Vestavia Hills Police Officer in need of kidney
Police officer stays on duty while searching for kidney donor
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
MPD investigating Kroger shooting