Rep. Justin J. Pearson endorses Van Turner for Mayor of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Representative Justin J. Pearson, Stand for Children, Memphis for All, and the People for Fairness and Justice (PFJ) announced their endorsement of Van Turner for Mayor of Memphis.

There are 17 candidates that will be on the ballot for the 2023 Memphis Mayoral Election and of the broad field of candidates, Representative Pearson believes that Turner aligns most closely with values including:

Supporting youth opportunity and success (both in and out of school).

Improving public safety without continuing failed policies of the status quo.

Investing in people and communities.

Van Turner is a proven leader with a track record for fighting for justice. Van’s views on what justice looks like, as well as his efforts to uplift the oppressed and disenfranchised in Memphis, align with our work in District 86 and the Tennessee General Assembly. He will be an excellent partner as we work to ensure the people of Memphis get their fair share of state resources and will work to bring about meaningful social and economic change in our city. Van has stood with us in our fights for justice and I am standing with Van now. I hope my fellow Memphians stand with him too.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Sept. 5 and election day is on Thursday, Oct. 5.

