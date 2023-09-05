Advertise with Us
Rep. Justin J. Pearson endorses Van Turner for Mayor of Memphis

Van Turner, Memphis Branch President of the NAACP
Van Turner, Memphis Branch President of the NAACP(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Representative Justin J. Pearson, Stand for Children, Memphis for All, and the People for Fairness and Justice (PFJ) announced their endorsement of Van Turner for Mayor of Memphis.

There are 17 candidates that will be on the ballot for the 2023 Memphis Mayoral Election and of the broad field of candidates, Representative Pearson believes that Turner aligns most closely with values including:

  • Supporting youth opportunity and success (both in and out of school).
  • Improving public safety without continuing failed policies of the status quo.
  • Investing in people and communities.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Sept. 5 and election day is on Thursday, Oct. 5.

