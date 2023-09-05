Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of ‘Tennessee Three’ who faced expulsion, announces run for US Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Gloria Johnson is holding press conferences across Tennessee on Tuesday to announce her intention to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Johnson is launching her campaign to gain the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against the incumbent Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the Senate in 2019.

As the Democratic representative for District 90 in Knoxville, Johnson recently made headlines by joining Rep. Justin Pearson (District 86, Memphis) and Rep. Justin Jones (District 52, Nashville) on the floor of the State House chamber and encouraging protestors to fight for gun reform during the session.

The three were found to be deliberately disrupting the general session and faced expulsion. However, lawmakers only voted for Jones and Pearson to be expelled from their seats, not Johnson.

Johnson will be in Nashville to announce her plans to run for U.S. Senate at noon in front of Central High School, and Rep. Jones is expected to join the announcement.

“Tennessee deserves a Senator who will fight for working families, not special interest donors and D.C. politicians.”

Senator Blackburn’s team responded to the announcement on Tuesday morning:

“State Rep. Johnson is as woke as they come, and she would be a puppet for Joe Biden, the Squad, and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. While Senator Blackburn is working hard to fight back against Biden’s woke agenda, State Rep. Johnson is pushing that divisive, destructive agenda here in Tennessee.”

