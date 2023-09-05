Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of ‘Tennessee Three’ who faced expulsion, to announce run for US Senate

The lawmaker will travel across Tennessee on Tuesday for the announcement.
Gloria Johnson(Gloria Johnson)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Gloria Johnson will be holding press conferences across Tennessee on Tuesday to announce her intention to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Johnson is launching her campaign to run against the incumbent Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the Senate in 2019.

As the Democratic representative for District 90 in Knoxville, Johnson recently made headlines by joining Rep. Justin Pearson (District 86, Memphis) and Rep. Justin Jones (District 52, Nashville) on the floor of the State House chamber and encouraging protestors to fight for gun reform during the session.

The three were found to be deliberately disrupting the general session and faced expulsion. However, lawmakers only voted for Jones and Pearson to be expelled from their seats, not Johnson.

Johnson will be in Nashville to announce her plans to run for U.S. Senate at noon in front of Central High School, and Rep. Jones is expected to join the announcement.

