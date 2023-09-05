Public invited to open house at temporary high school in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Wynne High School is inviting everyone from the community to explore the school’s new temporary campus.

The open house will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to see what the school’s temporary home has to offer from new facilities to classrooms, to spaces available for students.

Wynne High School was destroyed back in March when an E-F-3 tornado tore through the area.

The deadly tornado killed at least four, and injured dozens.

Luckily, classes were not in session and no students were injured.

