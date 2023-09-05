Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Public invited to open house at temporary high school in Wynne

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Wynne High School is inviting everyone from the community to explore the school’s new temporary campus.

The open house will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to see what the school’s temporary home has to offer from new facilities to classrooms, to spaces available for students.

Wynne High School was destroyed back in March when an E-F-3 tornado tore through the area.

The deadly tornado killed at least four, and injured dozens.

Luckily, classes were not in session and no students were injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive

Latest News

Bottom Line: Tips to keep your generator ready
Bottom Line: Tips to keep your generator ready
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, few storm chances continue mid-week
9/5 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, few storm chances mid-week
Wynne temporary HS