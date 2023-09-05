Advertise with Us
Overturned truck causing traffic on I-240

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned truck is causing traffic on I-240.

Emergency units responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. at the Union Avenue exit on Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch said no one was taken to the hospital at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

