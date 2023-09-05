Office of Youth Services to host Classic College & Career Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of high school seniors from Memphis and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to jumpstart their post-graduation journey.

The City of Memphis Office of Youth Services will host the annual Classic College & Career Fair Friday, September 8 at the Pipkin Building from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Youth Services Event Coordinator Denita Hedgeman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how recruiters from colleges, businesses, and more from around the country will travel to the bluff city to help students plan their futures.

