MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained

The scene on Walnut Grove Road
The scene on Walnut Grove Road(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has been detained and four people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at Walnut Grove Road and Brierview Street at 6:46 p.m.

One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three others were transported to the hospital next door in non-critical condition.

Police have one person detained.

Traffic is heavily congested on Walnut Grove. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

