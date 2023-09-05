MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has been detained and four people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at Walnut Grove Road and Brierview Street at 6:46 p.m.

One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three others were transported to the hospital next door in non-critical condition.

Police have one person detained.

Traffic is heavily congested on Walnut Grove. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

