Man killed in Orange Mound shooting

Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on Bey Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

There is no suspect information.

If you have information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

