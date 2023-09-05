Man killed in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on Bey Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

There is no suspect information.

If you have information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

